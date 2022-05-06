Blues-Wild: Live updates from the press box

Join Jim Thomas, Ben Frederickson, Benjamin Hochman and Tom Timmermann live as the Blues take on Minnesota in Game 3.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
The Blues take on the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Blues domiinate on specal teams with two plower play goals and six penalty klls.
Blues expect Game 2 to be even more physical against the Wild, and they're OK with that.
He sees similarities in the Blues and the Wild, particularly on offense.
Steven Santini called up from Springfield after Bortuzzo goes down with puck to the head.
Hat trick for Kaprizov, two Minnesota power play goes, spell defeat for Blues.
Leddy did not participate in morning skate; Blues could be without two of their top six defensemen.
Husso struggles in goal in final game of regular season.
With Scandella, Leddy and Bortuzzo all injured, Blues call up veteran from Springfield; Game 5 start time set
Blues haven't made it out of first round since their Stanley Cup year; Wild are taking a win-now approach.
