Blues will hold a virtual 'reunion' tonight, and you're invited (to watch)
Under normal circumstances, the NHL playoffs would start Wednesday night with the Blues beginning their Stanley Cup championship defense.

Obviously, that won’t be the case because of the league’s suspension of play due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, the current Blues are holding a virtual reunion tonight, and fans are invited to watch.

The NHL is holding a videoconference at 7 p.m. Central involving Blues players, general manager Doug Armstrong and coach Craig Berube on social media. Fans can watch on NHL.com, stlouisblues.com, and all Blues and NHL social channels, as well as Sportsnet One in Canada.

If you can’t watch tonight, NBCSN will air the videoconference Monday at 5 p.m. Central.

