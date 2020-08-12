Blues wilt again in third period, lose opener to Canucks

Also noteworthy on the power play: for the first time here in the Edmonton hub, Vladimir Tarasenko was on the first unit, replacing Jaden Schwartz.

There was no doubt the Blues had their playoff faces on Wednesday, dialing up the intensity and the forecheck. They were definitely a more focused team from the outset. But one bad habit that carried over from round-robin play was penalties.

The Blues averaged nearly six penalties per game in the round-robin, much to the chagrin of coach Craig Berube. They were creeping close to that total before the end of the second period. Over a nine-minute stretch from the end of the first period into the second period, three Blues spent time in the penalty box.

Elias Pettersson, the 2019 Calder Trophy winner as rookie of the year, made them pay after Brayden Schenn went off for tripping at the 7:43 mark of the second. Pettersson swooped in on a rebound, falling to the ice as he shot into a lot of open net for a 2-1 Canucks lead.

Once again, the Blues had the answer _ this time with the game’s first 5-on-5 goal. Schwartz pounced on a loose puck near the Vancouver blueline and raced down the ice on a breakaway. The Canucks might have caught him but Hughes collided with a teammate in pursuit, giving Schwartz clear sailing towards goalie Jacob Markstrom.