Blues win a thriller, 6-5 over Blackhawks

Did you enjoy the third period? Zach Sanford did. His two third-period goals helped the Blues overcome deficits of 3-1 and 5-4 to pull out a thrilling 6-5 win over the rival Chicago Blackhawks.

It was the fifth win in a row for the Blues who held their first-place position in the Central Division and improved to 37-17-10.

The Blues scored twice in 16 seconds to take a 4-3 lead early in the third period. Then Chicago scored twice to regain the lead. And then the Blues Justin Faulk scored to tie it at 5-5. And we were only midway through the third Tuesday at Enterprise Center.

After a takeaway by Jaden Schwartz in the neutral zone, Brayden Schenn fed Ryan O'Reilly, who was charging the net down the slot. O'Reilly's 12th goal of the season tied it at 3-3 at the 3:47 mark of the third.

Sanford then got his 14th goal at the 4:03 mark after Thomas prevented the Blackhawks from clearing the puck.

So it was 4-3 Blues, but for not that long. Goals by Matthew Highmore and Brandon Saad _ just three minutes apart _ made it 5-4 Chicago.

No worries. Justin Faulk and Sanford (again) tallied to give St. Louis a 6-5 lead.