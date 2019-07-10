The Blues pulled a miraculous rally this season, soaring from the fewest points in the National Hockey League in early January to winning the Stanley Cup last month.
The feat was commemorated Wednesday night at the ESPY ceremonies, in Los Angeles that were televised nationally on ABC, as the team was the recipient of the "best comeback" award. (ESPY is short for "Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly.")
Ryan O'Reilly, who was the MVP of the Stanley Cup Final, accepted the honor while accompanied on the stage by several teammates. And he had a rousing start to his speech.
“Before I speak I gotta take my tooth out so I don’t spit on any of the celebs in the front row,” he said before yanking out one of his front teeth. “OK, I think we’re good now,” he added and displayed a wide gap-toothed grin.
He thanked the team's supporters.
“Big thanks to the fans of St. Louis,” he said. “There was some dark times this year and they stuck with us. They kept buying tickets and supporting us and eventually we got things going and turned it around.”
He also saluted Laila Anderson, the 11-year-old Blues fan who is battling a rare life-threatening disease and whose resolve became a rallying point for the team.
"Someone who I really want to mention here, which is kind of our story — I think I can speak for all of us — she's a true inspiration and that's Laila Anderson," O'Relly said. "She's been through so much these last few years and her spirit and the way she . . . just keeps fighting, she's an example for us. And she taught us so much.
"We got a chance to share the Stanley Cup with her. But we just want to say this is another thing we get to add to it and and share with her. Thank you all. It's been a heck of a ride. On behalf of the St. Louis Blues, thanks everyone. Thank you."
