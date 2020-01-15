Blues win streak snapped with 4-3 OT loss to Flyers

Tbe Blues got a point out of it, but saw their nine-game winning streak snapped with a 4-3 overtime loss Wednesday to Philadelphia.

Goals by Tyler Pitlick and then Michael Raffl gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead after two periods Wednesday at Enterprise Center. It was the fifth goal of the season for both Flyers.

Tempers flared at the end of the period when David Perron was assessed a two-minute minor for cross-checking Flyers all-star Travis Konecny. (It looked like Perron was cross-checked first.)

In any event, Konecny scored just 26 seconds into the third period on the power play and it was 3-1 Flyers. The Blues then botched a 5-on-3 power play and then couldn't capitalize on a 5-on-4 power play.

So things looked bleak for the Blues, until that is, Ryan O'Reilly and then Alexander Steen scored. Steen's goal, his fourth of the season tied the game at 3-3 with 6:21 left to play.

Raffl's goal came after Blues goalie Jordan Binnington left a fat rebound after a shot by Robert Hagg _ one that left Raffl with an open net and an easy tap-in.