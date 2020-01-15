Blues win streak snapped with 4-3 OT loss to Flyers

Tbe Blues got a point out of it, but saw their nine-game winning streak snapped with a 4-3 overtime loss Wednesday to Philadelphia.
Goals by Tyler Pitlick and then Michael Raffl gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead after two periods Wednesday at Enterprise Center. It was the fifth goal of the season for both Flyers.
Tempers flared at the end of the period when David Perron was assessed a two-minute minor for cross-checking Flyers all-star Travis Konecny. (It looked like Perron was cross-checked first.)
In any event, Konecny scored just 26 seconds into the third period on the power play and it was 3-1 Flyers. The Blues then botched a 5-on-3 power play and then couldn't capitalize on a 5-on-4 power play.
So things looked bleak for the Blues, until that is, Ryan O'Reilly and then Alexander Steen scored. Steen's goal, his fourth of the season tied the game at 3-3 with 6:21 left to play.
Raffl's goal came after Blues goalie Jordan Binnington left a fat rebound after a shot by Robert Hagg _ one that left Raffl with an open net and an easy tap-in.
The Blues were up 1-0 and controlling things, with several chances early in the second period _ including a couple by Zach Sanford _ to pad their lead. But Philadelphia, easily the best team the Blues have played on this five-game homestand, scored twice in the final 7:17
Like just about everything else, the Blues' power play has been perking lately. Justin Faulk's fourth goal of the season, which came in the opening period, gave the Blues at least one power play score in 11 of their last 14 games.
It also gave the Blues a 1-0 lead after one period at Enterprise. Steen zipped a cross-ice net-front pass to Faulk, who had a backdoor tap-in to beat Flyers goalie Brian Elliott, the former Blue.
One of the reasons the Blues traded for Faulk was his power play ability. Forty of the 85 goals he scored as a Carolina Hurricane came on the power play. Faulk's goal Wednesday was his first power play goal as a member of the Blues.