Blues win 4th in a row, hold off Oilers 2-1

Holiday greetings from the St. Louis Blues. You won't see them again at Enterprise Center until after Christmas, but they delivered a nice little Christmas card to their fans Wednesday,

The Blues made it interesting, unsuccessfully challenging for goalie interference after a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins goal with 1:50 left. That put the league's most potent power play on the ice for the rest of the game.

But the Blues held on for a 2-1 victory, giving them four consecutive victories and boosting their Western Conference-leading record to 22-8-6.

Similar to Tuesday's game against Colorado, the Blues didn't sit on their heels at the start of the third period Wednesday against Edmonton.

Instead of nursing a 1-0 lead, they built on it. With a line change in progress, Ryan O'Reilly made a picture perfect behind-the-back feed from behind the net to MacKenzie MacEachern, who was driving the net and slammed it in at the 6:23 mark.

It was MacEachern's sixth goal of the season, O'Reilly's 26th assist, and it gave the Blues a 2-0 lead.

In the second period, Brayden Schenn did a little cherry picking, lagging behind on defense. It paid off when Schenn was sprung on a breakaway on a pass from Vince Dunn.

Schenn whipped a shot past the glove side of Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen at the 8:04 mark of the period at Enterprise Center. It was Schenn's 15th goal of the season, tying him for the team lead with David Perron, and gave the Blues a 1-0 lead which they would take into the third period.

The Blues outshot the Oilers 19-8 in the period, and held a 34-18 advantage after two. Only some strong work by Koskinen kept the Oilers in the game.