Bortuzzo goal gives Blues 1-0 lead in rowdy second period

Robert Bortuzzi doesn't score many goals, so when he does you usually remember them.
His second-period goal at the 6:41 mark gave the Blues a 1-0 lead in a tightly _ and hotly _ contested game Sunday with the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.
Bortuzzo's goal from a tight angle to the left of Chicago goalie Corey Crawford was his second of the season and just his 16th in 376 career NHL regular-season games.
Sammy Blais hit a post later in the period. And Vince Dunn hit Drake Caggliula _ repeatedly _ in a rowdy sequence with 5:01 left in the second. It all began when Oskar Sundqvist elbowed Adam Boqvist with his back to Boqvist.
Sundqvist was originally assessed with a major, but it was later reduced to a double-minor, resulting in only a 2-minute power play for Chicago because Kirby Dach got a roughing penalty in the ensuing melee.
While all that was going on Dunn and Caggliula went at it a few feet away. Caggliula got Dunn's jersey over his head and had the early advantage in the fight. But Dunn rallied, landing a trio of upper-cuts _ the second of which sent Caggliula down to the ice.
Meanwhile, it's been five periods now and the Blackhawks still haven't solved Jake Allen at the United Center this season.
Allen was a 4-0 winner the last time the Blues were in this building, back on Dec. 2. On Sunday, in the final meeting between the teams this season, Allen stopped all 20 shots the opening two periods.
Mackenzie MacEachern replaced Jordan Kyrou in the lineup for the Blues, with Kyrou a healthy scratch. On defense, Justin Faulk missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury.