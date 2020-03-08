Bortuzzo goal gives Blues 1-0 lead in rowdy second period

Robert Bortuzzi doesn't score many goals, so when he does you usually remember them.

His second-period goal at the 6:41 mark gave the Blues a 1-0 lead in a tightly _ and hotly _ contested game Sunday with the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.

Bortuzzo's goal from a tight angle to the left of Chicago goalie Corey Crawford was his second of the season and just his 16th in 376 career NHL regular-season games.

Sammy Blais hit a post later in the period. And Vince Dunn hit Drake Caggliula _ repeatedly _ in a rowdy sequence with 5:01 left in the second. It all began when Oskar Sundqvist elbowed Adam Boqvist with his back to Boqvist.

Sundqvist was originally assessed with a major, but it was later reduced to a double-minor, resulting in only a 2-minute power play for Chicago because Kirby Dach got a roughing penalty in the ensuing melee.

While all that was going on Dunn and Caggliula went at it a few feet away. Caggliula got Dunn's jersey over his head and had the early advantage in the fight. But Dunn rallied, landing a trio of upper-cuts _ the second of which sent Caggliula down to the ice.

Meanwhile, it's been five periods now and the Blackhawks still haven't solved Jake Allen at the United Center this season.