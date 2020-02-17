Bouwmeester comes home; postponed game rescheduled for March 11

NASHVILLE — After five nights in a hospital in Orange, Calif., Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester was flown back to St. Louis on a private jet on Sunday afternoon to continue his recovery.

Bouwmeester was taken to the UC Irvine Medical Center near the Honda Center after collapsing on the bench with a “cardiac episode” in the first period of the game with the Ducks on Tuesday. Doctors at UCI installed an implantable cardioverter defibrillator to monitor and control any irregular heartbeats. Bouwmeester’s recovery will now be overseen by doctors at Barnes-Jewish Medical Center and Washington University.

Nashville fans gave Bouwmeester a large pregame ovation Sunday to wish him well and a speedy recovery.

Schedule changes

Meanwhile, the Blues game at Anaheim that was postponed after Bouwmeester’s medical emergency has been rescheduled for March 11.

That has necessitated some other changes. The Blues were supposed to play Florida at home on March 10. That game has been moved to March 9, giving the team an extra set of back-to-back games, since they’ll play in Chicago the day before.