Bouwmeester has device implanted in chest to monitor, control heart

Jay Bouwmeester had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator placed in his chest to monitor and control his heart beat, the Blues announced on Friday morning.

The procedure was done at the UCI Medical Center in Orange County. Bouwmeester had a cardiac episode on the bench during the Blues game on Tuesday at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. He collapsed and had to be revived with a defibrillator.

An ICD is a small, battery-powered device that monitors heart rhythm and detects irregular heartbeats. If an abnormal rhythm is detected, it can deliver electric shocks to the heart. It is, according to the Mayo Clinic's website, usually placed under the left collarbone and is different from a pacemaker. According to Mayo, people who need ICDs have sustained ventricular tachycardia (an abnormal heartbeat), survived a cardiac arrest or fainted from a ventricular arrhythmia.

The procedure was performed by the cardiology department at UCI.

When Bouwmeester is released by UCI, he will fly back to St. Louis and be monitored by Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University physicians.

The Blues said the next update on Bouwmeester will come early next week.