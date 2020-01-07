Blues snap skid with 3-2 win over San Jose

The winless streak is gone. The 12-game run through the Western Conference was a rousing success _ 9-2-1. And the homecooking, Enterprise Center style, continues to suit the Blues.

A 3-2 victory over San Jose on Tuesday night gave the Blues a 27-10-7 record and their first win of the New Year. That gave the Blues 61 points for the season, and with Colorado losing 5-3 to Colorado, the Blues now have a seven-point lead in the Central Division.

David Perron scored what proved to be the winner, with his 18th goal of the season, giving St. Louis a 3-1 lead with 15 minutes 53 seconds left in the game. San Jose made things interesting with a late goal by Erik Karlsson (that was actually poked in by Ryan O'Reilly) but the Blues were able to ride out the final 3:10 with minimal danger.

Tyler Bozak scored his fourth goal in six games to break a scoreless tie, and then Ivan Barbshev scored his first goal in a month giving the Blues a 2-0 lead after two periods Tuesday against visiting San Jose.

Bozak scored on a smooth give-and-go with Alexander Steen. Bozak skated into the zone and passed to Steen, who made a between the legs drop pass to Bozak. Bozak then blistered a shot past Sharks goalie Aaron Dell at the 5:39 mark of the second. It was Bozak's ninth goal of the season.