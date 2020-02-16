Bozak goal ties it at 1-1 in the second period in Nashville

As was the case in the first period, the Blues controlled much of the action Sunday in the second period, outshooting the Predators 12-6 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

That gave them a 25-12 edge after two, but it was a tie game at 1-1.

Nashville scored first, with Craig Smith pouncing on a rebound of a shot by Rocco Grimaldi that bounced high off goalie Jordan Binnington. Smith's 17th goal of the season gave the Preds a 1-0 lead at the 7:55 mark of the second.

But the Blues needed only three minutes to tie the game at 1-all on Tyler Bozak's 12th goal of the season, which ended an 11-game goal drought for the veteran forward.

Bozak sent a shot towards the net that deflected in off the skate of Nashville defender Dan Hamhuis at the front of the net. Jaden Schwartz crashed into Predators goalie Pekka Rinne just as the puck was crossing the line, but there was no challenge by Nashville.

After a lackluster first period Saturday in St. Louis, the Blues looked like themselves in a scoreless first period at Bridgestone in a rematch against the Nashville Predators.