Bozak returns to Blues on one-year deal

Veteran center Tyler Bozak is returning to the Blues. The team announced Tuesday morning that Bozak has agreed to a one-year deal worth $750,000. It's a steep decrease in pay for Bozak, who was coming off a three-year, $15 million free-agent contract.

But at least Bozak, 35, still has a contract and he gets to keep the family in St. Louis.

Despite missing time with a concussion, Bozak was an effective player last season - scoring five goals with 12 assists in 31 games. He remained one of the team's top penalty killers and was strong once again on faceoffs.

(Check back later for more.)

