Bozak returns to Blues on one-year deal
Tyler Bozak

St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak (21) grins after scoring in first period action in a game between the St. Louis Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Veteran center Tyler Bozak is returning to the Blues. The team announced Tuesday morning that Bozak has agreed to a one-year deal worth $750,000. It's a steep decrease in pay for Bozak, who was coming off a three-year, $15 million free-agent contract.

But at least Bozak, 35, still has a contract and he gets to keep the family in St. Louis.

Despite missing time with a concussion, Bozak was an effective player last season - scoring five goals with 12 assists in 31 games. He remained one of the team's top penalty killers and was strong once again on faceoffs.

