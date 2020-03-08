Broom time: Blues sweep season series with Blackhawks for first time ever

The Blues and Blackhawks began playing each other during the 1967-68 season, the Blues' inaugural campaign in the NHL. But St. Louis had never swept a season series with their, uh, "neighbors" to the north _ until now.
Sunday's 2-0 victory at United Center in Chicago gave the Blues a 4-0 record against their Central Division rivals for this season. That's it for the teams in the regular season _ and it certainly doesn't look like the Blackhawks will make the playoffs. They fell to 31-30-8.
As for the Blues, they continue to lead the Central Division and the Western Conference with a 41-18-10 record, good for 92 points.
Robert Bortuzzi doesn't score many goals, so when he does you usually remember them.
His second-period goal at the 6:41 mark gave the Blues a 1-0 lead and proved to be the game-winner in a tightly _ and hotly _ contested game. Alex Pietrangelo's 14th goal of the season, ending a goal drought of 18 games, provided insurance at the 5:37 mark of the third period.
Jaden Schwartz had a pair of assists.
Bortuzzo's goal from a tight angle to the left of Chicago goalie Corey Crawford was his second of the season and just his 16th in 376 career NHL regular-season games.
Sammy Blais hit a post later in the period. And Vince Dunn hit Drake Caggliula _ repeatedly _ in a rowdy sequence with 5:01 left in the second. It all began when Oskar Sundqvist elbowed Adam Boqvist with his back to Boqvist.
Sundqvist was originally assessed with a major, but it was later reduced to a double-minor, after a review, resulting in only a 2-minute power play for Chicago because Kirby Dach got a roughing penalty in the ensuing melee.
While all that was going on, Dunn and Caggliula went at it a few feet away. Caggliula got Dunn's jersey over his head and had the early advantage in the fight. But Dunn rallied, landing a trio of upper-cuts _ the second of which sent Caggliula down to the ice.
Meanwhile, it's been six periods now and the Blackhawks still haven't solved Jake Allen at the United Center. Allen registered his second shutout of the season, both against the Blackhawks in Chicago.
He has 21 career shutouts with the Blues, second only to Brian Elliott's 25 in franchise history.
Allen was a 4-0 winner the last time the Blues were in this building, back on Dec. 2. On Sunday he stopped all 29 shots he faced, meaning the Blackhawks went 0-for-67 against him in shots on goal this season.
Mackenzie MacEachern replaced Jordan Kyrou in the lineup for the Blues, with Kyrou a healthy scratch. On defense, Justin Faulk missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury.