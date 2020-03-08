Broom time: Blues sweep season series with Blackhawks for first time ever

The Blues and Blackhawks began playing each other during the 1967-68 season, the Blues' inaugural campaign in the NHL. But St. Louis had never swept a season series with their, uh, "neighbors" to the north _ until now.

Sunday's 2-0 victory at United Center in Chicago gave the Blues a 4-0 record against their Central Division rivals for this season. That's it for the teams in the regular season _ and it certainly doesn't look like the Blackhawks will make the playoffs. They fell to 31-30-8.

As for the Blues, they continue to lead the Central Division and the Western Conference with a 41-18-10 record, good for 92 points.

Robert Bortuzzi doesn't score many goals, so when he does you usually remember them.

His second-period goal at the 6:41 mark gave the Blues a 1-0 lead and proved to be the game-winner in a tightly _ and hotly _ contested game. Alex Pietrangelo's 14th goal of the season, ending a goal drought of 18 games, provided insurance at the 5:37 mark of the third period.

Jaden Schwartz had a pair of assists.

Bortuzzo's goal from a tight angle to the left of Chicago goalie Corey Crawford was his second of the season and just his 16th in 376 career NHL regular-season games.