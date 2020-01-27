Brouwer clears waivers; Blues assign him to San Antonio

Brouwer appeared in 10 games for the Blues, scoring one goal. But he was a healthy scratch in 15 of the Blues’ 16 games leading into the bye/all-star break, including the last 13 games in a row.

“You know, that’s the way sort of Murphy’s Law works,” Armstrong said. “You sign players for depth and then you don’t need the depth. And then they move on, you get injuries. So we’re healthy. We want to be a healthy team obviously. And right now we have one too many players with Troy in our group of 23.”

Brouwer was on a two-way contract and that means he gets paid $300,000 in the American Hockey League as opposed to $750,000 in the NHL. And that’s an important distinction if Vladimir Tarasenko and his $7.5 million cap hit returns from shoulder surgery to the active roster before the regular-season ends.

“If we get back to our opening-day roster — that was within a few hundred thousand dollars of the salary cap,” Armstrong said. “So we have to make sure we maintain that if Vladi gets to be ready. And we should know certainly well before the trade deadline on his exact timeline.”

ALLEN IN GOAL