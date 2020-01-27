Brouwer clears waivers; Blues assign him to San Antonio

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Veteran forward Troy Brouwer, who spent the past two months on the Blues’ roster before being waived Sunday, cleared waivers Monday and has been assigned to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in San Antonio.
Brouwer now must decide at age 34 if he wants to play for San Antonio or retire.
“I talked to Troy today,” general manager Doug Armstrong said before the Blues’ morning skate Monday. “I told him that I would give him this week to consider his options, and when he and I got back into town we would have a conversation. But he’s officially assigned to the American Hockey League today.”
When the Blues signed Brouwer on Nov. 20, they were minus forwards Vladimir Tarasenko, Sammy Blais and Alexander Steen due to injuries. A week later, Oskar Sundqvist went down with an ankle injury that cost him six games, and Zach Sanford later missed a couple of games the second week of December in the concussion protocol.
“Yeah, (Brouwer) came back with the hope to stay with our team,” Armstrong said. “Obviously, our health improved. Blais is very close to playing and whether he plays tonight, tomorrow or in Edmonton or Winnipeg, I didn’t feel it was fair to bring Troy out here and then do this on the road, knowing that we had extra players now.”
Coach Craig Berube later confirmed that Blais would be out of the lineup Monday against Vancouver, but Blais is expected to return at some point later in this four-game road swing through western Canada.
Brouwer appeared in 10 games for the Blues, scoring one goal. But he was a healthy scratch in 15 of the Blues’ 16 games leading into the bye/all-star break, including the last 13 games in a row.
“You know, that’s the way sort of Murphy’s Law works,” Armstrong said. “You sign players for depth and then you don’t need the depth. And then they move on, you get injuries. So we’re healthy. We want to be a healthy team obviously. And right now we have one too many players with Troy in our group of 23.”
Brouwer was on a two-way contract and that means he gets paid $300,000 in the American Hockey League as opposed to $750,000 in the NHL. And that’s an important distinction if Vladimir Tarasenko and his $7.5 million cap hit returns from shoulder surgery to the active roster before the regular-season ends.
“If we get back to our opening-day roster — that was within a few hundred thousand dollars of the salary cap,” Armstrong said. “So we have to make sure we maintain that if Vladi gets to be ready. And we should know certainly well before the trade deadline on his exact timeline.”
ALLEN IN GOAL
With a set of back-to-backs Monday (Vancouver) and Tuesday (Calgary), you knew it would be Jordan Binnington one night and Jake Allen the other in goal for the Blues. It was a mild surprise, however, that Allen gets the first start out of the break tonight against the Canucks.
“Just a lot going on with Binnington and the All-Star Game and all that stuff like that,” Berube explained. “So it was just sort of my thought of going with Allen tonight.”
The demands on the Blues all-stars were extensive during the All-Star Weekend, to the point that Berube gave skaters Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron and Alex Pietrangelo the option of skipping Sunday’s practice.
KYROU IN; BLAIS WAITS
After sitting out the last four games, Jordan Kyrou is back in the lineup for St. Louis. But Blais, who’s coming back from wrist surgery after a 10-week absence, will wait at least another game before his return.
Berube wants to see more assertiveness from Kyrou. “Both with the puck and without the puck,” Berube said. “He’s a young kid that’s still learning, and he’s gotta battle in certain areas. It’s important, like wall battles and puck battles all over the ice. You gotta win those. It’s a part of the game — and a big part of the game.”
As for Blais sitting against Vancouver, Berube said: “Not quite ready. He’s gotta just make the decision — both of us. I just want to make sure he’s 100 percent ready. I don’t want to get him in there if he’s not quite sure.”
BLUES LINEUP
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron
Steen-Thomas-Bozak
Sundqvist-de la Rose-Barbashev
Defensemen
Pietrangelo-Faulk
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Allen
CANUCKS LINEUP
Forwards
Pearson-Horvat-Eriksson
Miller-Pettersson-Virtanen
Roussel-Gaudette-Boeser
Motte-Beagle-Sutter
Defensemen
Edler-Stetcher
Hughes-Tanev
Fantenberg-Myers
Goalie
Demko
GAMES NOTES
The Canucks are starting backup goalie Thatcher Demko against the Blues instead of all-star Jacob Markstrom. Demko is 9-5-1 this season with a 3.06 goals-against average and a save percentage of 3.06. Against the Blues, he is 1-0-1 over his brief career with a 2.31 GAA and .932 save percentage.
• Mackenzie MacEachern is an injury scratch tonight. He left early in the second period with a lower-body injury Jan. 18 against Colorado. That was the Blues’ last game before the bye/all-star break, and he’s not quite healthy although he did some skating Sunday and Monday with the team.
• Alexander Steen will play in his 744th game tonight with the Blues, which will tie him for third place in franchise history with Brett Hull. Steen is on schedule to play in his 1,000th career NHL game overall on Saturday in Winnipeg, his hometown. For Vancouver, Antoine Roussel will play in his 500th career game.
• All-star defenseman Quinn Hughes was the third consecutive Vancouver rookie to play in the NHL All-Star Game, joining Brock Boeser in 2018 and Elias Pettersson in 2019. It’s the first time in the expansion era (which started in 1967-68) that a team has been represented by a rookie in three consecutive seasons.
• The Blues are 21-0-6 when scoring first this season, remaining the only team in the NHL without a regulation loss after scoring first. The Blues are also 12-0-6 when leading after one period. And 20-0-5 when leading after two periods.
• The Blues have scored at least one power play goal in their last five games, and in 12 of their last 15. David Perron is tied for first in the NHL for most power play points on the road with 16 (four goals, 12 assists).