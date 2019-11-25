NASHVILLE, Tenn. — During Blues' line rushes Monday morning at Bridgestone Arena, Troy Brouwer skated on the fourth line with center Jacob de la Rose and winger Mackenzie MacEachern. So Brouwer’s visa situation is squared away?
“Not that I know of,” Brouwer said following the morning skate. “Still waiting on it. So we’re hoping that if it comes in I’ll be able to play. But I got told to prepare like I’m playing tonight.”
That proved to be sound advice, because word came in Monday afternoon that Brouwer's visa had been approved. He will make his season debut tonight.
Coach Craig Berube had said earlier in the day that if Brouwer couldn’t play against Nashville, Nathan Walker would play on the fourth line. Walker was called up Sunday from San Antonio along with defenseman Derrick Pouliot. During the morning skate, Walker wore uniform No. 26 and Pouliot No. 51.
With Brouwer placed on the active roster, the Blues had to free up a roster spot and that was done by sending Klim Kostin back to San Antonio. Kostin skated with the Blues on Monday morning.
So Kostin was sent down after scoring his first NHL goal Saturday against the Predators. A similar thing happened last season when Jordan Kyrou scored his first NHL goal Dec. 9, 2018 against Vancouver, was a healthy scratch two days later against Florida, and then was sent back to San Antonio on Dec. 12.
BLUES LINEUP
Forwards:
Schwartz-Schenn-Bozak
Barbashev-O’Reilly-Perron
Sanford-Thomas-Sundqvist
MacEachern-de la Rose-Brouwer
Defensemen:
Gunnarsson-PIetrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Faulk
Goalie:
Allen
NASHVILLE LINEUP
Forwards:
Forsberg-Johansen-Jarnkrok
Carr-Duchene-Granlund
Grimaldi-Bonino-Smith
Watson-Sissons-Olivier
Defensemen:
Josi-Ellis
Ekholm-Fabbro
Hamhuis-Irwin
Goalie:
Saros
STILL AT 99
For nearly a day, Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was the second defenseman in Blues history with 100 career goals behind Al MacInnis’ 127. But the NHL announced Sunday afternoon a scoring change from Saturday’s game against Nashville.
Jaden Schwartz was credited with a goal on a deflection, a score originally credited to Pietrangelo.
“You know what that means,” PIetrangelo said. “Gotta go get another one.”
BLUE NOTES
Ryan O’Reilly has gone six games without a goal, his second-longest drought this season; he went seven games without a score from Oct. 12 (Montreal) through Oct. 26 (Boston).
• David Perron has seven points in his last eight games (three goals, four assists).
• The Blues’ penalty kill unit is 11-for-11 over the past four games.
• Zach Sanford played a season-high 2:05 on the power play Saturday; he had a total of only 1:54 on the power play prior to that game.
• After a nine-point night (three goals, six assists) in Thursday’s 5-0 win over Calgary, the Robert Thomas line went pointless against the Predators.