In Austin Poganski’s first NHL game, and Jordan Kyrou’s first Blues game of the season, veteran Troy Brouwer scored his first goal of the season, giving St. Louis a 1-1 tie after one period Tuesday in Buffalo.
The Blues fell behind 1-0 just 18 seconds in when a shot by Buffalo’s Victor Oloffson deflected in off the left skate of David Perron in front of the net and past Jake Allen in goal. It was the third goal scored by a Blues’ opponent in the opening minute of play this season, and the earliest goal scored against the Blues this season.
Brouwer’s goal came at the 3:37 mark on a quick flick of the wrist. He was skating down the slot uncovered when he was fed from behind the goal line from Ivan Barbashev. It was the 182nd career goal by Brouwer, 36, who’s in his 14th NHL season. And his first since April 1 of last season when as a member of the Florida Panthers he scored against Washington.
Each team had a power play opportunity but in both cases were unsuccessful. For the Blues it made it 10 consecutive power plays without a goal _ a season-high drought.