The Bruins' Zdeno Chara is on the ice after getting hit in the face with a puck during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center. (Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com)
He sat on the bench in the third period, six feet, nine inches worth of motivation wearing a plastic bubble around his face. But that was all the Bruins could get from Zdeno Chara after the first period on Monday night.
In the same game in which the Blues' Vince Dunn came back from missing almost three weeks after he took a puck to the face, Chara, the Bruins' captain and most veteran of veteran defenders at 42, had the same thing happen to him. Early in the second period, the Blues' Brayden Schenn took a shot that Chara blocked with his stick, only to have the puck bounce up and hit him in the face. Chara went down, leaving a pool of blood behind him that, in one of those things hockey does, they stopped the game to come out and scrape it up after Chara had left the ice.
Chara went to the dressing room for treatment. He came back to the bench in the third period, his head behind a plastic shield, but he never stepped on to the ice. The doctors had told Chara he couldn't return to the game, but that he could return to the bench, and that's where he wanted to be, sitting alongside his teammates for a key moment in the Stanley Cup Final. But it wasn't enough, as the Bruins lost to the Blues 4-2 in Game 4. The series is tied at two games apiece and while the Bruins have regained home-ice advantage, home teams have gone 2-2 so far in this series, so that might not mean much.
The Bruins may be going into those games without Chara. Coach Bruce Cassidy said it was too soon to say what Chara's status would be for Game 5. It's possible the Bruins might be down two defensemen for that game, as Matt Grzelcyk is still out because of the concussion protocol after Oskar Sundqvist's hit on him in Game 2.
“We clearly know he got a puck to the face,” Cassidy said. “Very uncomfortable, he was advised not to return to play, had some stitches, probably some dental work in the near future. He wanted to come out on the bench and be with his teammates, that’s why he was out there. I don’t know his status for Game 5. Obviously when he gets back home he’ll have to be re-evaluated, see how he feels tomorrow for starters.”
Cassidy pointed to Steven Kampfer as the most likely replacement, but as a right-handed shot, he might not fit into the left-handed Chara's spot well. But if not Kampfer, who appeared in 35 games this season, the other options are one of three rookies, one of whom appeared in 16 games (Jeremy Lauzon) and two others, Jakub Zboril or Urho Vaakanainen, who each played in two games.
It was the second time in this series that the Bruins have had to play much of the game with only five defensmen, which puts added strain on the remaining defensemen. It took its toll in the third period and overtime of Game 2 and it may have done the same in Game 4.
Chara's contributions in Game 5 may be limited, but he did inspire his teammates in Game 4.
“That’s the type of guy he is, come out and be there to support,” said center Charlie Coyle. “You never want to see that happen to anyone, especially someone on your team, someone who is such a big part of our team playing-wise, leadership-wise. It’s not an ideal situation but it’s how you respond to adversity and you see a lot of it during this time of year.”
“He’s a guy who wants to be out there,” Boston forward David Backes said. “He wants to battle and be with the guys. He wasn’t gonna miss that opportunity. He doesn’t get back on the ice, but he’s a warrior. If there’s any chance for him to be back, he’ll be back. If not, it’ll be next man up again. Whoever our next guy up is will have to fill that role admirably – and they’re big feet to fill.”
The Stanley Cup playoffs, which play out over two months, can be a war of attrition. The Bruins could be down two defensemen for Game 5. The Blues have lost forward Robert Thomas, but got back Dunn.
“They’re physical,” Cassidy said. “We’ve got one player out, player got suspended for it, so you don’t anticipate that, right? … Sometimes there are breaks involved. So at the end of the day, we gotta play through it. I did expect a physical series but we bang hard, too. they’ve got a player out of the lineup, whether it’s a result of a hit from Krug or not, I don’t know. But we’re trying to take hits when we need to, give hits when they’re there, so we anticipated that. and here we are. Just unfortunate we’re missing two guys we rely on on the back end. We’re not sure on Z going forward or Gryz for that matter. They both may be available for Game 5 or neither. So we gotta make the adjustments. Johnny Moore came in. We’ll talk about the next man up. I think we’ve talked a lot about the defense here, personally I think our forwards have to do a way better job with our D out. The onus has to go on them. They have to pull their weight in terms of puck support and helping out the D, finishing some plays. We had some lines tonight with very few shot attempts.
"To rely on a 2-1 game, we can win those games. But they’re going to have to pull their weight, especially if these guys are out. That’s just the way it is. That’s the hand we’re dealt.”
