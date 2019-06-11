Blues fans who missed out on tickets to the Game 7 watch party at Enterprise Center can now watch the Blues play the Boston Bruins for the Stanley Cup from stadium seating during the One Nation Watch Party at Busch Stadium on Wednesday night.
Tickets for the Busch Stadium event will go on sale at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will be sold online only. A limited number of $20 tickets will be offered, with a cap of four tickets per transaction.
Fans will be assigned the "best available seats" upon purchasing tickets, according to news releases from the Blues and Cardinals. Fans can buy their tickets on the MLB Ballpark mobile app.
Gates 1, 2 and 3 will open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for the watch party. The game is at 7 p.m. A limited food and drink menu will be offered at ballpark concession stands.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Cardinals Care and Blues for Kids charities.
Visit cardinals.com/hockey for more information.