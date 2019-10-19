The Blues were briefly ranked No. 1 in the NHL in penalty killing Saturday, having stopped 94.1 percent of their opponents' power plays this season (16 of 17).
So much for that. Montreal scored on their first two power plays Saturday, the second of which _ by Jonathan Drouin _ gave the visitors a 3-1 lead in the second period.
Before that, goalie Jake Allen gave up a bad, bad goal, getting beat high and far side from the blueline by a Brendan Gallagher shot off the second period faceoff.
So just six seconds into the second period the Blues trailed 2-1. Drouin's goal came just 3 1/2 minutes later. It became 4-1 when rookie Nick Suzuki was left all alone in the near slot and beat Allen with 8:27 left in the second.
Jaden Schwartz’s first goal of the season was a beauty _ a no-look backhander to beat Montreal goalie Carey Price and tie Saturday’s matinee at Enterprise Center 1-1. That’s the way the first period ended as the Blues attempted to break a three-game winning streak.
With Allen making his first home start since Jan. 8, 2019 against Dallas, the Canadiens scored first with a power-play goal by Jordan Weal at the 5:57 mark of the first and Justin Faulk off for tripping.
The Blues got a couple of power play chances later in the period, with Montreal almost scoring a shorthanded goal on the second. But Allen made a sprawling save to deny Suzuki with just over a minute left in the period.