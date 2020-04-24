Catching up with David Perron: Minor injuries, garage workouts, Fortnite, and white skates

While most of the Blues chose to self-quarantine in St. Louis during the coronavirus pandemic, David Perron is sheltering-in-place with his family back home in southeastern Quebec. In the town of Magog, about 75 miles from Montreal, to be exact.
“We're trying to stay busy, but with the kids running around us we're lucky to have a big property here,” Perron said. “I live right by the lake. We try to make the most of that. It's family time that we wouldn't normally have right now because of the playoffs.
“We'd all probably prefer to be playing hockey, but at the same time, we're taking advantage of this as much as possible.”
Perron made his remarks on a videoconference Thursday on LNH, the French-language site of NHL.com. Three other Quebec natives took part in the videoconference: Kris Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Anthony Duclair of the Ottawa Senators, and Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
(The NHL provided an English-language translation of the call.)
“In St. Louis, I'm settled down, I have a nice house,” Perron said. “But I don't have a big property or a lot of space to work out,” Perron said.
He has that in Quebec, so he didn’t hesitate to get back once the NHL gave its players permission to return to their home countries if so desired.
“I have all the equipment that I use over the summer,” Perron said. “I have a nice gym behind me. I set that up about four or five years ago. I have a big property, so the garage is about 300 to 400 feet from the house. It gives me room.
“It makes me get out of the house. Every time I have an interview, I come here (to the gym) because it gives me a sense of calm. I spend a few hours here and I work out a bit.
“I still have a lot of minor injuries which are taking a while to heal, so I would like to work out more, but at the same time, I'm hopeful that the break will help me for the moment that things resume.”
Perron sounded optimistic about the resumption of hockey this season.
“We were pretty consistent throughout the season,” he said. “We were on a bit of a roll and then the season got cut off, so I'm looking forward to seeing what will happen when the season resumes.”
Other Perron highlights from the videoconference:
• Fortnite: He’s a relative newcomer to the popular Fortnite video game, taking it up over the winter with his Blues teammates.
“After games with the boys, it helps me decompress,” he said. “We get back home, we talk about the game, we have a small glass of wine and we have fun together. Obviously, we have a bit more free time in the evening right now. . . .Our whole day is dedicated to the kids, to having fun with them and spending time with them. Starting around 8 p.m., we have a bit more time.”
During the NHL’s coronavirus “pause,” Perron says he’s still playing Fortnite with the same group of Blues teammates.
• In praise of Perron: The other videoconference participants had some interesting things to say about Perron’s style of play on the ice.
“I would take David's patience,” Duclair said. “At times, it's incredible to watch him play with the puck. He always takes one or two extra seconds before making a play. For me, the game is so fast, so it's hard to be able to see the next play. But it sometimes seems like David has an extra two seconds with the puck. With that sort of patience, you really start to see the play open up.”
And from Dubois: “David, I've never told you this before, but I hate playing against you because you always have the puck. It's like it's stuck to you. It's impossible to take it away from you. You've got great hands and great vision.”
Letang, once a teammate of Perron’s in Pittsburgh, added a zinger: “It would be nice to have David’s white skates, as well.”
That was a reference to the memorable moment during Perron’s rookie season with the Blues when he showed up to practice wearing white skates. Coach Andy Murray instructed the equipment staff to paint them black — to match his teammates' skates.
• Praising Blais: On the topic of lower-ranked draft picks carving out a niche in the NHL, Perron praised the approach of teammate and fellow Quebec native Sammy Blais.
“I remember Sammy Blais, obviously, he wasn't going to make the team in his first training camp because of the one-way contracts that other players sometimes have. But I was impressed by his confidence. He tried to make an impact during his first training camp.
“Without naming names, some young players come into the League and don't really earn their place. They tell themselves that it's their first training camp and that they're only going to gain experience toward next year or the year after that, when they think they'll have more chances.
“There's always another player behind you, another first-round pick. So it's important to try to make an impact right from your very first training camp.”
