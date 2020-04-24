Catching up with David Perron: Minor injuries, garage workouts, Fortnite, and white skates

“I have all the equipment that I use over the summer,” Perron said. “I have a nice gym behind me. I set that up about four or five years ago. I have a big property, so the garage is about 300 to 400 feet from the house. It gives me room.

“It makes me get out of the house. Every time I have an interview, I come here (to the gym) because it gives me a sense of calm. I spend a few hours here and I work out a bit.

“I still have a lot of minor injuries which are taking a while to heal, so I would like to work out more, but at the same time, I'm hopeful that the break will help me for the moment that things resume.”

Perron sounded optimistic about the resumption of hockey this season.

“We were pretty consistent throughout the season,” he said. “We were on a bit of a roll and then the season got cut off, so I'm looking forward to seeing what will happen when the season resumes.”

Other Perron highlights from the videoconference:

• Fortnite: He’s a relative newcomer to the popular Fortnite video game, taking it up over the winter with his Blues teammates.