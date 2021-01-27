Chat all things Blues live now with Tom Timmermann

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
On Jan. 23, 1993, Curtis Joseph pummeled Detroit goalie Tim Cheveldae in a wild brawl 54 seconds into a 4-3 victory over the Red Wings at The Arena.
Krug, Dunn, Perron and Schwartz get first goals of season in 4-2 win.
Schenn has the shootout winner in Las Vegas.
Hertl scores the winning goal as Blues fall to San Jose.
The former Blues captain meets his former team for the first time on Tuesday night
Team falls to 0-2-1 in the back half of the two-game sets.
Starting Saturday, they play six games in nine days and 14 games in 24 days.
Defenseman missed Wednesday's game with upper-body injury; Berube expects him to play vs. Kings on Saturday
The idea is to somehow mesh added speed and skill with team's bedrock principles of defense, forechecking, and grinding play.
Fourth line forward played for the Kings for 10 seasons
