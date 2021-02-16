Chat all things Blues with Jim Thomas at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
-
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Blues are without Schwartz but come out on top in seesaw battle in Game 6 of 'series' with Arizona
He's part of a group in Edmonton trying to set a record for the longest hockey game, 252 hours, to raise money for cancer research. It hasn't been easy.
Legendary Blues announcer Dan Kelly was only 52 when he died on Feb. 10, 1989. Post-Dispatch columnist Kevin Horrigan reflected on the broadcasting icon.
The team got scoring from all four lines on Saturday, and they're going to likely need that until they start getting players healthy again
Faulk scores twice as Blues figure out Coyotes for a change.
Parayko misses another practice due to maintenance day.
Recuperating winger joins the team on the ice for the first time since his shoulder surgery
Also: An awarded goal for Schenn; Husso probably in goal
St. Louisan Keller scores game's only goal as Arizona takes series 4-3.
Skating with the team is one more step on the road back for the star winger; Scandella misses another game.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.