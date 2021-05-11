Chat all things Blues with Jim Thomas at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
They will likely open postseason against Vegas.
Their next chance will come on Friday night
Blais joins the team's injury least; and Tarasenko returns to injury list
Team still doesn't know it's first-round playoff opponent.
They remain on the brink, and have another chance to lock up a spot on Friday
The former Blues captain, who's expected to retire after this season, is inserted into Ducks lineup Wednesday.
While several teams concluded their regular seasons over the weekend, Blues have three makeup games this week.
With the exception of Husso in goal, Berube went with same lineup (with a couple of line tweaks) Saturday against Vegas.
LOS ANGELES – After missing five games with an upper-body injury, defenseman Torey Krug returns to the Blues’ lineup for tonight’s game with t…
Reilly Smith records hat trick for first-place Golden Knights.
