Chat all things Blues with Jim Thomas at 11 a.m. Wednesday Mar 2, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get your questions ready and join in at 11 a.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat. - ----- 0 comments The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular St. Louis Blues Blues Game Day: Joshua makes his NHL debut for Blues Mar 1, 2021 AHL callup joins fourth line in Blues' injury-depleted lineup. St. Louis Blues Joshua's goal in NHL debut helps Blues upend Ducks Mar 1, 2021 Sanford scores twice as Blues win their seventh straight in Anaheim. St. Louis Blues A wild and woolly 7-6 Blues win snaps losing streak Feb 28, 2021 Scandella gets the game-winning goal and his first two-goal game in the NHL. St. Louis Blues Blues Game Day: More down time for Parayko, Schwartz Feb 27, 2021 Neither veteran has accompanied the Blues on this six-game road trip. St. Louis Blues De la Rose becomes the sixth Blue currently on an injured reserve list Feb 28, 2021 He sustained a lower-body injury in the first period of Saturday's wild 7-6 win over San Jose. St. Louis Blues Tarasenko's return to Blues' lineup drawing closer Feb 26, 2021 Berube says winger, who has played just four games since October 2019, could be back in action sometime on trip that starts Saturday in San Jose St. Louis Blues Blues notebook: Armstrong never has experienced anything like the injury situation the team is having Mar 1, 2021 Other than Tarasenko, a return is not imminent for a half-dozen other injured Blues. St. Louis Blues Blues notebook: De la Rose becomes latest Blue on IR Feb 28, 2021 Team is running out of centers after he suffered lower-body injury Saturday against San Jose. Morning Skate Tarasenko steps up his presence in practice as his return to Blues nears Feb 26, 2021 Berube says he could be back in action at some point in the team's six-game trip that starts on Saturday in San Jose. St. Louis Blues 25 years ago: The day Wayne Gretzky became a St. Louis Blue Feb 27, 2021 It was Feb. 27, 1996, the day Wayne Gretzky left Los Angeles to become King of the Blues, the day hockey took the front seat in St. Louis.