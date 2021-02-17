Chat all things Blues with Jim Thomas live now

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Blues are without Schwartz but come out on top in seesaw battle in Game 6 of 'series' with Arizona
He's part of a group in Edmonton trying to set a record for the longest hockey game, 252 hours, to raise money for cancer research. It hasn't been easy.
The team got scoring from all four lines on Saturday, and they're going to likely need that until they start getting players healthy again
Faulk scores twice as Blues figure out Coyotes for a change.
Parayko misses another practice due to maintenance day.
Recuperating winger joins the team on the ice for the first time since his shoulder surgery
St. Louisan Keller scores game's only goal as Arizona takes series 4-3.
Also: An awarded goal for Schenn; Husso probably in goal
Skating with the team is one more step on the road back for the star winger; Scandella misses another game.
Just what happened is unclear, but he missed the third period Monday.
