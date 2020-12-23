Chat all things Blues with Jim Thomas live now

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Veteran forward has been with the Blues since 2008 and was a gritty leader and strong defensive forward
Owners, players work through details to get the NHL back on the ice in January.
Complex rules of long term injured reserve (LTIR) impact how much cap relief is coming, and how they can use it.
Updated: It's likely home games will start with no fans in the stands at Enterprise Center.
On Dec. 19, 1973, a 12-inch blizzard paralyzed the St. Louis area. But the Blues played on.
His on-ice accomplishments were significant, but what he did off the ice stands out for his teammates
Severe back issues force the veteran forward to retire at age 36.
Agreement calls for Blues to begin training camp Jan. 3, with a 56-game regular season starting Jan. 13.
That's where the veteran forward experienced excruciating back pain that ultimately led to his retirement.
