Chat all things Blues with Jim Thomas

They will likely open postseason against Vegas.
Their next chance will come on Friday night
Team still doesn't know it's first-round playoff opponent.
They remain on the brink, and have another chance to lock up a spot on Friday
While several teams concluded their regular seasons over the weekend, Blues have three makeup games this week.
The former Blues captain, who's expected to retire after this season, is inserted into Ducks lineup Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES – After missing five games with an upper-body injury, defenseman Torey Krug returns to the Blues’ lineup for tonight’s game with t…
With the exception of Husso in goal, Berube went with same lineup (with a couple of line tweaks) Saturday against Vegas.
Reilly Smith records hat trick for first-place Golden Knights.
Blues are one of only two teams in the NHL yet to register a shutout this season.
