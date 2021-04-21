Chat all things Blues with Jim Thomas

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Arizona scores game's last three to leapfrog Blues into fourth place.
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko line gets broken up as Berube looks for new ways to get goals.
COVID positives for Avalanche will shut them down for their next three games; games on Thursday, Saturday are still on
Their game Tuesday against Colorado has been postponed because of positive tests by the Avalanche
One final drive down Market Street for the Blues legend, just like in his long-awaited victory parade in 2019.
Kostin had two assists in Avangard Omsk's 4-3 win in overtime in Game 7 of their conference final, which should keep him out of rest of Blues regular season
O'Reilly acknowledges team's play hasn't been up to Blues standards; Dunn is day to day after a blocked shot on Saturday .
Blues trio has struggled for much of the time they've been together since Schwartz, Tarasenko returned from injuries.
The veteran center is scheduled for unrestricted free agency at the end of this season.
They allow three goals in second and their comeback comes up short in the third; they still have a one-point lead for fourth place in the West.
