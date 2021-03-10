Chat all things Blues with Jim Thomas

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Perron's last-minute goals sends it into OT.
All three St. Louis goals come on the power play as Blues win their eighth straight .
Alexei Toropchenko has completed his season in the Kontinental Hockey League: Klim Kostin has just started the playoffs.
Adrian Kempe's OT goal for LA snaps Blues winning streak at four games.
Rehab and recovery process over from third shoulder surgery.
She donates kidney to former rink manager in hometown of Blues standout.
Blues finish 4-0-2 on the six-game journey to California.
On March 5, 1996, Wayne Gretzky made his home debut as a member of the St. Louis Blues. The biggest crowd in team history showed up to watch him.
Tarasenko's eagerly-awaited return now appears to be either Saturday against the Kings or Monday in San Jose.
In his season debut, he plays on a line with O'Reilly and Kyrou early against the Kings.
