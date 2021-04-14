Chat all things Blues with Jim Thomas

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
A week ago, they were sure to be sellers, but their winning streak has put them back in the playoff race.
Blues captain scores with 2 seconds left in OT for 3-2 win over Wlld; Hoffman scores twice.
GM Doug Armstrong says 3-game winning streak prior to deadline was key in his decision-making.
Schwartz, O'Reilly score two goals apiece in landslide win.
Decision comes in light of Sunday's shooting of Daunte Wright in Twin Cities 'out of respect for the community.'
Jake Walman seals the deal with his first NHL goal.
Thomas is "week-to-week" with an upper-body injury per Berube after getting crunched into the boards Friday.
For the second time in five games, forward Mike Hoffman was a healthy scratch Wednesday for the Blues.
Private ceremony, then public procession down Market Street will follow on Sunday
They're among the league leaders in fights this season, already with more than last season
