Chat all things Blues with Jim Thomas

Sundqvist has two goals and Binnington is stellar in goal for 4-1 win.
League will not hold a hearing on hit by Colorado's Valeri Nichushkin that knocked Bortuzzo out of Friday's game early in the first period.
The Blues also lost defenseman Robert Bortuzzo, who was on the receiving end of a brutal hit to the back of his head from Colorado’s Valeri Nichuskin.
Hoffman added one goal for the Blues, who have now won their last six matchups with the Sharks.
There will be no player safety hearing on the hit by Colorado's Valeri Nichushkin that knocked Bortuzzo out of Friday's game.
Last year as a member of the Los Angeles Kings, he scuffled with new linemates Barbashev and Sundqvist.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — The Blues put defenseman Robert Bortuzzo on injured reserve on Sunday after he took a hit to the head early in Friday's blo…
Work visa issue had kept him out of Wednesday's opener against Colorado
League ruling came down Thursday night in response to Wednesday hit on Colorado player.
They'll face San Jose on Monday night in front of a smattering of fans and try to forget their miserable 8-0 loss to Colorado on Friday night.
