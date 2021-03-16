Chat all things Blues with Tom Timmermann at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Snowstorm in Colorado prevents Kings from getting out of Denver.
Goalie was going to be an unrestricted free agent after the season.
Blues fans probably will have to buy ESPN+ or Hulu to watch some of the team's contests next year.
On March 13, 1985, a Blues team outing ended up injuring one of their top players.
Team has about $19 million to work to try to re-sign Schwartz, with players like Kyrou and Thomas in line for raises
He has been engaged and effective in his first two games back.
Starting Friday against Vegas, 21 of the Blues' 30 remaining regular-season games are against West Division headliners.
Friday's contest against Vegas marked the 20th game he has missed since an apparent conussion on Jan. 26.
Blues rally from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits, but can't finish it off
They don't go to overtime for a change, but they get just one point out of two games on a quick homestand
