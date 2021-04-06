Chat all things Blues with Tom Timmermann at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
-
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
In the past, play of team approaching NHL trade deadline has helped determine whether Doug Armstrong was buyer, seller, or spectator.
Team's losing streak reaches seven games with 6-1 loss to Vegas after "a total collapse in the second period."
Team is winless in five straight games.
Colorado scores with 40.1 seconds to play and Blues come up empty
Defensemen scoring is down; so is fourth-line production.
After nearly a year without a hockey game, Jake Neighbours is playing again in the Western Hockey League
The defenseman is making progress with his back injury, but isn't ready to play yet.
Barbashev on the brink of return; Parayko also getting closer.
After being a healthy scratch Sunday aganst Anaheim, he was on the second line in practice Wednesday.
On April 5, 2000, the St. Louis Blues wrapped up the best record in the NHL and celebrated with the President's Trophy. The team would lose to the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the playoffs that season.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.