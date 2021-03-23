Chat all things Blues with Tom Timmermann at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
So Blues down three forwards Saturday against San Jose
Two goals by Jordan Kyrou, strong goaltending by Ville Husso key 5-2 win over Sharks.
Blues fall behind 3-0 in opening period and can't catch up.
Tarasenko gets the shootout winner.
Four-goal third period turns a 1-1 game into another rout.
After weeks of substandard play on defense, the team straightened things out in San Jose. Now it will be tested by Vegas.
Sanford spent two extra days in San Jose because of a false positive COVID-19 test.
While the team moved on to Las Vegas, he is in self-isolation.
Because of his early-season success, opponents are paying more attention to the center these days.
Defenseman has missed 13 games with back injury that has bothered him since the start of the season.
