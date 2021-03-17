Chat all things Blues with Tom Timmermann

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Snowstorm in Colorado prevents Kings from getting out of Denver.
Goalie was going to be an unrestricted free agent after the season.
Blues fans probably will have to buy ESPN+ or Hulu to watch some of the team's contests next year.
On March 13, 1985, a Blues team outing ended up injuring one of their top players.
Team has about $19 million to work to try to re-sign Schwartz, with players like Kyrou and Thomas in line for raises
Friday's contest against Vegas marked the 20th game he has missed since an apparent conussion on Jan. 26.
They don't go to overtime for a change, but they get just one point out of two games on a quick homestand
Blues rally from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits, but can't finish it off
Team is getting heathier, but has another postponement.
But even in a short season, they're on pace to set an NHL mark for 6-on-5 goals.
