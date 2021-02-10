Chat all things Blues with Tom Timmermann

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Wild game on Feb. 9 is off, but game on Feb. 11 is still on, after five Minnesota players go on league's COVID protocol list
On Feb. 6, 1971, the Blues traded two of their most popular players to the Detroit Red Wings for a rising star named Garry Unger.
Broken thumb will sideline center into March.
Colorado games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Avalanche.
Injury occurred in Saturday's game after getting tripped by Arizona's Nick Schmaltz.
Arizona ties game with 0.7 seconds to play and goes on to win in shootout.
Four-game winning streak is snapped in 4-3 loss.
Barbashev moves alongside O'Reilly and Perron; Sundqvist heads to the center, with Hoffman and Sanford
Newcomer has three goals in first two games against Arizona; Faulk, Sundqvist join second power-play unit.
Center scores a goal, but lands hard on his left hand and wrist in the first period as Blues lose second in a row
