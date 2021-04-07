Chat all things Blues with Tom Timmermann

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
In the past, play of team approaching NHL trade deadline has helped determine whether Doug Armstrong was buyer, seller, or spectator.
Team's losing streak reaches seven games with 6-1 loss to Vegas after "a total collapse in the second period."
Coach Craig Berube believes that's the case, while Binnington says 'I always have swagger.'
Team is winless in five straight games.
Colorado scores with 40.1 seconds to play and Blues come up empty
The defenseman is making progress with his back injury, but isn't ready to play yet.
Blues coach is trying to raise the team's compete level in the midst of a seven-game winless streak.
On April 5, 2000, the St. Louis Blues wrapped up the best record in the NHL and celebrated with the President's Trophy. The team would lose to the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the playoffs that season.
It marks the first time in his rookie season that he has started successive games.
Their past 30 days have been some of the worst in the NHL in that span; Pietrangelo and Vegas are the next challenge.
