Chat all things Blues with Tom Timmermann

He's among seven unrestricted free agents whose Blues contracts are up.
Tarasenko struggled in his return from multiple shoulder surgeries in the just-completed season.
Despite problems in the just-completed season, general manager still likes the team's core.
It's a three-year deal with Farjestad BK in Swedish Hockey League. De la Rose had been acquired in the Robby Fabbri trade with Detroit.
Armstrong describes events of May 19, when Binnington and Tarasenko temporarily fell victim to faulty test results.
Blues veteran also has an assist in his debut game for Team Russia in World Championship.
Team fought injuries all season, but also never found the aggressive identity it need to compete
The Blues have a losing record overall since they entered the Edmonton bubble last July.
Blues’ leading scorer was hoping to play in Game 5, if series had lasted that long.
