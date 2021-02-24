Chat all things Blues with Tom Timmermann

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
Veteran defenseman sustained an injury to his right leg in Monday's 3-0 loss to Los Angeles.
Schenn had scored late in regulation to force overtime.
Durable defenseman has an indisclosed injury; he had missed only 13 games in his first five NHL seasons.
He joins team for first time in a regular practice session; Australian Walker called up from Utica to taxi squad with injuries abounding.
Out for the season, the veteran defenseman is the fifth Blues player on the injured reserve list.
He'll be out six weeks with a left ankle injury; Walker called up from Utica to the taxi squad. Tarasenko skates some more
Defenseman Walman used at forward on fourth line against Sharks
Nearly one-third of the way through the season, 13 of 18 Blues games have been one-goal affairs (minus empty-net goals).
Blues erase three-goal defict, only to give up decisive goal in third period.
Depth is stretched thin at forward with four regulars out (not including Tarasenko).
