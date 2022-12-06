Confidence lacking as Blues let lead slip away in 6-4 loss to Rangers

NEW YORK – The Blues looked like lions in the second period Monday at Madison Square Garden, taking control of the game with goals by Vladimir Tarasenko, Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly.

They outshot the New York Rangers 13-6 in the period, and the Rangers didn’t have a shot on goal for the final 15:02.

“We were playing the puck low and we were connected offensively and connected defensively as well,” Kyrou said. “We were making good breakout passes, and we were just connected everywhere.”

They had all the momentum with a 4-3 lead after two, but the lions turned into lambs in the third period. They played nervous and unsure of themselves. And that led to some all-too-familiar breakdowns.

For the seventh game in a row — and astoundingly, the 15th time this season — the Blues gave up three goals (or more) in a period. This time, it happened in the third period and spelled a 6-4 defeat to the Rangers.

“With everyone making mistakes we kind of were giving them their chances and they were capitalizing,” said Kryou, who missed the Pittsburgh game on Saturday with a non-COVID illness and was still under the weather. “So we gotta be better with that.”

We’ve been hearing that for a while.

The Blues have now lost six of their last seven and are 11-14-0 for the season. Only six teams have fewer points than the Blues’ 22. The offense showed some spark. Some new line combinations clicked to a degree — including Brayden Schenn and Kyrou flanking O’Reilly at center.

But the Blues yielded six goals for the third game in a row. They have allowed five or more goals 11 times. They are giving up 3.84 goals per game, which ranks 30th in the NHL.

Good teams find a way to win. Bad teams find a way to lose. And the Blues clearly are not a good team right now.

The penalty kill gave up another goal, on a first-period play in which there wasn’t a Blues defender in the same area code as Rangers goal scorer Adam Fox.

The two forwards closest to Fox — and we use that word loosely — were Pavel Buchnevich (who scored the Blues’ first goal) and O’Reilly. O’Reilly made only the slightest of moves in Fox’s direction, and way too late; Buchnevich actually backed in closer to the net.

The Blues ended the night dead last in the NHL on the penalty kill at 65.5 percent, which would be a franchise worst mark since the league started tracking PK efficiency in the 1977-78 season.

Jordan Binnington was shaky all night. Yes, there were a couple of deflection goals by the Rangers — who had lost five of their last six (1-4-1) before Monday, but he had trouble all night tracking shots from distance.

“We need saves, yeah,” said coach Craig Berube, in about as polite a way possible to say Binnington didn’t have it Monday.

When all was said and done, the Blues had a chance to take the game by the throat. Instead, they let the previously struggling Rangers take the two points from them.

“A little bit tentative in the third,” Berube said. “We had the lead and just didn’t come out and really push enough. We were a little bit of a tentative hockey team when things were on the line tonight, that’s all.

“Binner, too. Everybody. We got the lead, we gotta go play with confidence. And right now, we’re not a confident hockey team. I thought we played two great periods, controlled the game. Did a lot of real good things. But the third when it’s on the line, we didn’t play with confidence.”

They were almost too careful with the puck.

“Yeah, too careful and just some puck plays that ended up in our net,” Berube said.

Over the first 15 minutes of the final period, during which time the Rangers scored all three of their third period goals, the Blues were outshot 12-5. The meltdown began when Noel Acciari and Robert Thomas lost a puck battle along the right wall. Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller then sent a shot from about 50 feet that bounced off Binnington and in to tie the game 4-4 at the 4:48 mark of the period.

About 3 ½ minutes later, the Blues had trouble getting the puck out of the zone. Justin Faulk tried to rim the puck out of the zone from behind the net. It zoomed past Torey Krug, and then deflected off O’Reilly to Mika Zibanejad. His shot from distance was tipped by Alexis Lafreniere in the middle slot — it trickled through Binnington, basically in slow motion. So that made it 5-4 Rangers at the 8:16 mark.

With just under six minutes to play, Kris Kreider applied the dagger with a shorthanded breakaway goal after an Ivan Barbashev turnover at center ice — a totally unforced error, at that.

“Barby would make that play 99 times out of 100,” Schenn said. “It’s just one of those ones where he double-clutched it and it kind of rolled off the end of the stick and gave it to one of the fastest guys in the league.”

That would be Krieder, who’s also a guy who scored 52 times last season.

“Obviously, we’d like to have that one back,” Schenn said. “It’s just kind of the way it’s going right now.”

In other words, what can go wrong will go wrong.

“I think the situation we’ve been in for a lot of the year, we’re not a confident hockey team,” Berube said, continuing with the theme of the night. “We gotta keep working at getting out of that. You just gotta go play. You can’t play tentative. You can’t play tight. You gotta loosen up and play. We did that for two periods. The third, it just didn’t happen.”