COVID forces Blues minor league coaches, players to scramble

“His trajectory is so much farther ahead because of this, even though it was (27) games. Just the ice time that he had, the situations that he was put in, the recognition now of what it takes to be a pro. How things are run.”

No less than six goalies saw action for Utica, and four of them were Blues prospects. There were times when the Comets had three or four goalies on the ice for practice — not an ideal situation.

Joel Hofer, who began the season on the Blues’ taxi squad, and returned to St. Louis at the very end of the Blues’ regular season, saw the most action among the six, playing 10 games. Those 10 games were all crammed into a one-month period, from April 10 through May 10.

“The unfortunate thing for him, he came down to us (in early March), he had a week of practice and then we hit that COVID pause,” Bannister said. “Then he was off for a month.”

Once Utica finally cleared the COVID hurdle, Hofer made his first start of the season — and first start in 13 months — April 10 against Syracuse. He had four games where he allowed five or six goals, but four games where he allowed zero or one goal.