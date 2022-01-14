COVID hits keep coming for Blues: Buchnevich joins the list

Following Friday’s practice, Berube said it was “a little bit soon” to know if any of those five would be available Saturday against Toronto.

“We got some guys that feel good and they want to play,” Berube said. “But until you test out and your (10) days are up, that’s the only you can work off it. So right now, I’m not sure who’s available tomorrow.”

Only 19 Blues were on the ice for Friday’s full-squad practice at Centene Community Ice Center: two goalies, seven defenseman and just 10 forwards. Forwards Joshua and Toropchenko had yet to arrive from Springfield.

All of which makes figuring out a lineup, and configuring lines, a daily headache of the unexpected.

“Doug (Armstrong) and I, we talk with the coaches and just try figure out what we’re gonna do, who’s gonna come up and taxi squad,” Berube said. “Those issues, the cap, and all that stuff.

“So you gotta mull that stuff over and figure out what we can do there. Again, you sit with the coaches and you go over things – what you think is gonna work as lines. That’s all you can do.”