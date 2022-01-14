COVID hits keep coming for Blues: Buchnevich joins the list

Pavel Buchnevich, who scored the game-winning goal in Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Seattle Kraken, became the latest Blue placed on the COVID list Friday. He’s the sixth Blues player currently on the list and the 21st overall in COVID protocol this season.
Dakota Joshua was recalled from Springfield to take Buchnevich’s place on the active roster. Additionally, the Blues brought up Alexei Toropchenko from Springfield to the taxi squad.
Losing Buchnevich for a few games obviously is a blow. He shares the team goal-scoring lead at 14 with Jordan Kyrou and Vladimir Tarasenko, and they’ve been meaningful goals.
Eleven of Buchnevich’s 14 goals have either given the Blues the lead or tied the game. He shares the team lead in power play goals (five) with Brandon Saad. And his three game-winning goals trails only Tarasenko (four) for the team lead.
Only five players currently on the St. Louis roster have not been in COVID protocol for the Blues this season: defenseman Marco Scandella, and forwards Logan Brown, Klim Kostin, Robert Thomas and Kyrou. That’s it.
Given the amount of time the players spend together, it seems inevitable that the entire roster will end up on the COVID list at one point or another before the season’s out.
“Probably,” coach Craig Berube said, matter-of-factly. “I would assume that. Again, who knows. Right? It’s unpredictable. We don’t know. Obviously it’s spreading through the team. And at some point hopefully it stops.”
As for Buchnevich, it also seemed inevitable he might come up with COVID given his close relationship with other Russians on the team.
“Me and Buch and Vladi, we knew that it was coming (with Buchnevich), probably,” Ivan Barbashev said. “He’s been around me and Vladi before and now he’s got COVID. So he’s out.”
Barbashev went on the COVID list Dec. 23, before coming off Jan. 1. Tarasenko went on the COVID list Jan. 5 and is still there.
Also remaining on the COVID list are Colton Parayko, David Perron, Scott Perunovich and Brayden Schenn. None of those four practiced Friday, nor did Tarasenko.
Logan Brown also missed practice after missing Thursday’s game with what the team has called a non-COVID illness.
“He’s a little bit better,” Berube said, referring to Brown. “We’re gonna have to wait on him in the morning, see how he’s doing. He’ll get a skate in the morning and see how he feels.”
Meanwhile, Parayko, Perron, Perunovich, Schenn and Tarasenko all are trying to test their way off the COVID list.
Following Friday’s practice, Berube said it was “a little bit soon” to know if any of those five would be available Saturday against Toronto.
“We got some guys that feel good and they want to play,” Berube said. “But until you test out and your (10) days are up, that’s the only you can work off it. So right now, I’m not sure who’s available tomorrow.”
Only 19 Blues were on the ice for Friday’s full-squad practice at Centene Community Ice Center: two goalies, seven defenseman and just 10 forwards. Forwards Joshua and Toropchenko had yet to arrive from Springfield.
All of which makes figuring out a lineup, and configuring lines, a daily headache of the unexpected.
“Doug (Armstrong) and I, we talk with the coaches and just try figure out what we’re gonna do, who’s gonna come up and taxi squad,” Berube said. “Those issues, the cap, and all that stuff.
“So you gotta mull that stuff over and figure out what we can do there. Again, you sit with the coaches and you go over things – what you think is gonna work as lines. That’s all you can do.”
Blues players have missed 72 games – and counting – because of COVID this season. Combine that with a now-subsided rash of injuries since Thanksgiving and the Blues have had next to no lineup continuity, particularly at forward.
In 37 games this season, Berube’s lineup to open the game already has featured a whopping 62 different line combinations. Last season, the Blues went through 80 line combinations over the condensed 56-game season.
In 11 games since Thanksgiving, the Blues have played with fewer than 12 forwards – once, in fact, with just 10.