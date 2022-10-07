Craig Berube says Blues have to look past the shellacking in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three years ago, the Blues had to cancel their preseason finale in Columbus when plane issues kept them grounded in St. Louis.

This time around, it was even worse. Because after encountering plane issues in St. Louis on Thursday afternoon, the Blues made it to Columbus and played a hockey game.

If only this one had been canceled. In their preseason road finale, the Blues were embarrassed by the Blues Jackets 7-0 at Nationwide Arena.

Patrik Laine, who once scored five goals in a game against the Blues as a Winnipeg Jet, scored 63 seconds into Thursday’s contest when he chipped a puck high and past Blues goalie Thomas Greiss at the net front. It was downhill from there. Columbus led 3-0 after one period, 5-0 after two.

Greiss, who will back up Jordan Binnington this season, was supposed to play the entire contest. But coach Craig Berube took him out of his misery after Justin Danforth’s goal with 10:39 to play made it 7-0 Columbus. Enter Joel Hofer.

All things considered, it was a disaster. Preseason or not.

“That’s probably a pretty good word for it I’d say – a disaster,” young forward Hugh McGing said. “We were just kind of letting them skate around in our offensive zone too much. We were giving them a little too much time.”

McGing was one of five Springfield players called up for Thursday’s game, with the idea of resting some Blues veterans what with the regular season fast approaching.

McGing and his four Thunderbirds counterparts found out for sure on Wednesday that they were headed to St. Louis to be part of the travel group for Columbus – and off they went to the airport at nearby Hartford, Conn., to a layover in Washington, D.C., and then finally to St. Louis.

After participating in Thursday’s morning skate in St. Louis, it was time for more airport “adventures” at Lambert Airport.

“That was interesting for sure,” McGing said. “I can’t remember the last time that’s happened to me. We actually were able to go back to the hotel and hang out a bit while we waited for the whole plane situation to get figured out.”

During the preseason, the Blues conduct their morning skate in St. Louis and then hop on the plane for road games that same day. It’s a different routine than during the regular season, when they fly out the day before away games.

Well, whatever the plane issues were, the Blues were delayed out of St. Louis. They ended getting another aircraft for their charter to Columbus. As a result, the start time for the game was pushed back one hour; the Blues didn’t land until about 45 minutes before the delayed start.

John Glenn International Airport is pretty close to Nationwide, even so, the Blues didn’t reach the rink until about one-half hour before puck drop. They changed into their uniforms quickly, went out on the ice for 15 minutes of warmup, and then played a hockey game. And played poorly.

“It was a tough day with travel and everything,” Berube said. “It’s not an excuse, but it just wasn’t a good game – that’s the bottom line. We brought a lot of kids here today and a lot of guys from down in Springfield. Columbus had a good lineup, and that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

Preseason lineups can vary widely from team to team and game to game. Such was the case Thursday when the Blue Jackets’ lineup featured 16 players who figure to be on the opening-day roster, including heavyweights Laine, Johnny Gaudreau, captain Boone Jenner and Zach Werenski.

In contrast, the Blues dressed only four plays who are sure things for the opening-day roster. A fifth, Jordan Kyrou, was supposed to be in the lineup skating on a line with Ryan O’Reilly and Jake Neighbours. But Kyrou got dinged in tahe morning skate in St. Louis and was held out of the game as a precautionary measure. He’s expected to be back at practice Friday.

Frequently in exhibition play, the team using youngsters and guys battling for roster spots plays with more energy and intensity than the team playing its regulars. That wasn’t the case Thursday.

“We didn’t have energy tonight,” Berube said. “That’s one thing, and that’s a big thing. If you don’t have energy, it’s hard. I don’t think the travel helped today with that.”

“I don’t think that’s any excuse,” defensive Tyler Tucker said. “We need to be better obviously, harder on the forecheck, (get) pucks, outnumber them, and just be better in general. . . .Just compete. Compete harder. That’s something you can control, so do that.”

Tucker, who’s competing for the seventh defenseman spot with Calle Rosen and Matthew Kessel, tried to ignite a spark by fighting Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier just 12 minutes into the game.

“I mean, we’re down 2-0 (at the time),” Tucker said. “So get something going. Change the momentum of the game.”

Olivier won the fight. And momentum didn’t change. But it’s the thought that counts, right?

No matter the setting or the time of year, the Blues don’t take losing lightly. As such, general manager Doug Armstrong met with Berube for about 15 minutes after the game, which is unusual. But Berube put things in perspective when asked if any of the players seeking final roster spots helped themselves Thursday.

“It’s hard for me to say anybody helped themselves tonight,” Berube said. “It’s hard to look at that game and take a lot of positives out of it. I think we gotta just look past that a little bit, and focus on what was good before that. And going forward here, we’ll make some (roster) decisions.”

The Blues conclude the preseason with a 2 p.m. contest Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center – the game was moved up from its original 7 p.m. start to avoid a conflict with Cardinals playoff baseball.

At least they won’t have to get on a plane for this one.

