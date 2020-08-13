Death of James Cullen, a founding member of the St. Louis Blues, marks 'end of an era' for the franchise

Of course, the league is now headquartered in New York and has been since 1989. But in 1974, it was a non-starter. When the league said no to the idea of a New York office, Cullen said no to the president’s job.

“That was it,” Mike said. “Looking back on it, he never told me he regretted it, but I gotta tell you I think that’s something that he regretted.”

Cullen’s time with the Blues came to an end in 1977, the year the Salomons sold the team and The Arena to Ralston Purina.

But there was much to Cullen’s life beyond hockey. As a teenager, he was assistant traveling secretary for the St. Louis Browns and St. Louis Cardinals from 1940-43, before serving as a navigator-bombardier for the Army Air Corps during World War II.

Early in his career, he was a civil rights attorney working with the Rev. Ralph Abernathy and the Rev. Martin Luther King. Later in a legal career that included a diverse domestic and international clientele, he drafted the constitution of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

“I knew him well,” said Carol Salomon, who has called Durango, Colo., home for the last 25 years. “He was a wonderful family man. He was a very intellectual man. He was well-read.