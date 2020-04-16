Defenseman Scandella agrees to four-year, $13.1 million contract with Blues

“We obviously knew him well from his time in Minnesota,” Armstrong said. “A good, strong competitor that played against the other team’s better players _ played against our better players. He came as advertised. I think he’s much more comfortable in the Western Conference. And fortunately for us, that’s where we play.”

After playing all or part of seven seasons with the Minnesota Wild, Scandella was traded to Buffalo prior to the 2017-18 season. After 2 ½ seasons with the Sabres, he was traded to his hometown Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 3 of this year and then shipped to St. Louis 1 ½ months later for a second-round pick in this year’s draft and a conditional fourth-rounder in the 2021 draft.

The Canadiens now get the fourth-rounder, because one of the conditions that would send them that pick was if the Blues signed Scandella to a contract extension

Although not a big scorer, Scandella has a decent shot, and is capable of jumping into the play on offense. He has a physical element to his game as well.

“He can be a primary penalty killer,” Armstrong said. “Can be a primary shutdown guy. Can play deep into the third period when you’re up by a goal and tied in a game.