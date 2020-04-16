Defenseman Scandella agrees to four-year, $13 million contract with Blues

The Blues have another player under contract. Defenseman Marco Scandella has agreed to terms on a four-year contract worth $3.25 million per year.

Suffice it to say that Scandella, 30, has impressed the Blues in his 11 games with the team since being acquired via trade from the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 18. He had been scheduled for unrestricted free agency after this season.

Paired with Colton Parayko in all 11 games, he had no goals and one assist in those contests and was plus-4. It was a seamless transition for Scandella, who averaged 20 minutes 18 seconds of ice time per game with St. Louis and led the defensive corps in ice time in two contests.

He also saw lots of duty on the penalty kill unit, averaging 2:22 of shorthanded ice time per game. Excluding goalies Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen, that was third-best total on the team in shorthanded situations, trailing only Jay Bouwmeester (2:38) and Robert Bortuzzo (2:30).

With a heavy shot, Scandella wasn’t afraid to shoot the puck either, averaging 3.36 attempts per game. He had a physical element to his game as well, and wasn’t afraid to do the dirty work in the corners or behind the net.

Unknown is what kind of impact this will have on the re-signing of captain Alex Pietrangelo, who also is scheduled for unrestricted free agency after this season.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.