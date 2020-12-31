Defenseman Vince Dunn agrees to one-year deal with Blues

Defenseman Vince Dunn, the last of the Blues’ unsigned free agents, has agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $1.875 million, the team announced Thursday

“It’s nice to have everybody under contract, so now we can start training camp with a singular focus on preparing to play,” general manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch.

Prior to striking the deal, Dunn was among only 10 remaining unsigned restricted free agents in the entire NHL.

“These things just take time, and you know Vince has been here — we drafted him, we’ve developed him, he’s played the last three years for us and we’re excited to have him signed,” Armstrong said. “And I know he’s looking forward to getting back with his teammates and having a good season.”

The $1.875 million is 2 ½ times more than Dunn made last season when he had a cap hit of $722,000, making him one of the lowest-paid Blues. Even with the raise, it’s still probably below market value for a defenseman who scored nine goals and was a team-best plus-15 last season. But Dunn, 24, didn’t have much leverage since he did not have arbitration rights.

“We talked longer term, and a year, and things in between,” Armstrong said. “It’s a flat salary cap.”