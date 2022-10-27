Despite stout defense, scoring drought continues for Blues in loss to Oilers

The Blues have been playing strong defense this season, and Wednesday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers was no exception. But you still must score goals to win hockey games — it’s a fact — and their normally reliable offense was pretty much a no-show once again.

On the heels of a 4-0 loss Monday in Winnipeg, the Blues managed only a power-play goal by Ryan O’Reilly late in the second period of a 3-1 loss to the Oilers at Enterprise Center.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' 200th career NHL goal came with 6:16 to play and was the game winner for Edmonton (4-3-0). Zach Hyman scored an empty-netter with 26.7 seconds left.

After a so-so first period, there was no lack of effort by the Blues. They outshot Edmonton 20-6 in the second period. For the game, they had 38 shots on goal, easily a season high. But they were able to get only one puck past goalie Stuart Skinner, an Edmonton native playing the Blues for the first time in his young career — the 23-year-old was making only his 15th NHL start.

“We had a lot of shots,” goalie Jordan Binnington said. “Played a pretty solid game. Unfortunate outcome, you know?”

Yes, we do. And so does coach Craig Berube.

“There's looks; there's chances,” Berube said. “We're getting chances, but sometimes you go through spells like this and you've got to stick with it.

“I mean, you've got to simplify it a little bit more maybe. And I'll say it again, get on the inside. That's where you're going to get your goals a lot of times.

“We had a lot of good looks, and we missed the net on a lot of good looks. That's one area we can get better at is hitting the net a little bit more. Again, creating second and third opportunities around the net a little bit more.”

Besides those 38 shots on goal, the Blues missed the net 14 other times on shot attempts. That tied for the most missed shots by the Blues this season.

Throw in Saturday’s 2-0 win over these same Oilers, and the Blues have scored only three times over their past three games. One was an empty-netter and two came on the power play. They have zero five-on-five goals to show for their past 180 minutes of hockey.

Last season’s Blues team finished third in the league in scoring and was one of the highest-scoring teams in franchise history. Through the entire 82-game regular season, they didn’t have a three-game stretch like this one — in terms of having trouble scoring goals.

The closest they came was in early March, when they scored only four goals total in losses to the New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils (in overtime) and Ottawa. At least the Blues have gotten two points out of this goal drought, thanks to the win in Edmonton.

“I wish I had the answer for you,” O’Reilly said. “I think you can see everyone's a little frustrated. For myself, I was a little frustrated and maybe trying to cheat a bit for offense. I don't think I have a five-on-five point yet, so it's trying to cheat and trying to maybe get a bounce and end up giving up more than we should.

“We just have to be patient with it and build our game from here. It’s a long season; it's nice that we're back at it tomorrow, can make our adjustments and get at it. But it's a tough one tonight.”

O’Reilly’s goal marked his first point of the season — in any situation.

And yes, the Blues are back at it Thursday in Nashville — their first back-to-back of the season.

The Blues are missing 30-goal scorer Pavel Buchnevich and 24-goal scorer Brandon Saad with injuries, nonetheless the falloff in offense is surprising to see from a team known for its forward depth.

Several players are struggling to gain traction on offense, which forced Berube to mix up his lines as he’s known to do when things get out of sync.

On Wednesday, that meant moving Jordan Kyrou to the Robert Thomas line with Vladimir Tarasenko. Brayden Schenn joined O’Reilly and Ivan Barbashev on another line. And the Berube blender, as so often is the case, seemed to get the Blues going more on offense.

“Yeah, it was good,” Berube said. “I thought it was good flow. I thought our second (period) and our third was good.”

Just not good enough to get more than one goal past Skinner.

The shame of it these past two games is that the Blues have wasted solid defense and strong goaltending. Through five games, the Blues (3-2-0) have allowed only 12 goals — two of which were empty-netters.

“We've done a good job,” Binnington said. “Ultimately, we want wins. We're hoping for wins. I think we're going to stay calm and keep building.”

“I do like (the defense),” Berube said. “That goal we gave up, the go-ahead goal, that shouldn't happen. We've got numbers in there. We've got to win that.”

On the Nugent-Hopkins go-ahead goal, Nick Leddy had the puck behind the Blues’ net with support from Thomas. But Hyman was able to poke the puck over to Connor McDavid, who quickly wheeled around the net — he does everything quickly — and sent the puck net front, where Nugent-Hopkins came crashing in to score his fourth goal of the season.

“I’d like to see that puck being moved there right away or win that battle,” Berube said, referring to the behind-the-net sequence.

The Oilers’ first goal was a tip-in by Jessie Puljujarvi six minutes into the game, so there wasn’t much Binnington could do there. He was strong again in net, stopping 26 of 28 shots.

Binnington, and the Blues defense as a whole, were at their best killing off two Edmonton power plays. In both instances, the Oilers had the puck in the St. Louis defensive zone almost the entire two minutes, continuously buzzing around Binnington. But the Blues blocked shots, got sticks in the way and killed off both PPs.

The Blues are 11 for 11 on penalty kills, tying a franchise record for most successful PKs to start a season.

“Against that power play, you need second and third effort, and that's what we got,” Berube said.

Now, if only they could score a goal every now and then.