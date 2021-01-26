Dunn a healthy scratch in Vegas

The Blues have scored only one power play goal in 18 opportunities with the man advantage this season, namely Torey Krug’s goal in Saturday’s 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Anaheim is the only team in the NHL still searching for its first power play goal, at 0-for-15. Columbus joins the Blues as the only other team with just one power play goal this season, but the Blue Jackets have had only 13 opportunities.

It should be noted that Vegas is hardly lighting things up on the power play, at 2-for-20, or 10 percent.

Parayko, with his 105 MPH slapshot, has scored 20 goals over the past two seasons and seven of them have come on the power play.

“We’re just looking to get the puck towards the net, make it tough on the opposing penalty kill,” Parayko said. “Obviously, that’s the goal — to get a power play goal and help your team out — but if that’s not the case just make sure you try to get some momentum.”

De la Rose to 'varsity'

Center Jacob de la Rose, who played in 34 games for the Blues last season, has been promoted to the active roster from the team’s taxi squad.